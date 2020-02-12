Moser Tower Recommendation | Clow School Vandals Sought | Naperville Crime Stats

Moser Tower Recommendation:

After years of assessing the structure of Moser Tower, the Naperville Riverwalk commissioners unanimously voted this morning to recommend repairing it. The decision comes after the group was presented with a final assessment of Moser Tower. The three options were: to repair it for about $1.5 million, to repair it and enclose the lower part of it in glass for about $2.4 million, or to continue inspecting the tower and demolish it when it is no longer structurally sound, which would cost $726,000. All three of these options would require yearly maintenance costs as well, running between about $21,600 to about $28,300. The commissioners voted for the first option of repairing it, which would cost about $2.3 million in total over 30 years. The decision now goes to city council.

Clow School Vandals Sought:

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing Clow Elementary School. Naperville police say between January 17 and January 21, someone shot several school windows with a BB gun. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006, or through their website. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Naperville Crime Stats:

Naperville police have released the crime statistics from 2019. Major crimes in Naperville such as murder, rape and robbery dropped by 6% from 2018. The number of motor vehicle thefts went up slightly, from 68 in 2018 to 73 in 2019. But 93% of those cases occurred in vehicles that were left unlocked. By the same token, 75% of residential burglaries showed no sign of forced entry. Police remind the public to lock up, saying that one simple step in your car, home, or business can help deter criminals.

WONC Upgrades:

There are some new upgrades at North Central College’s WONC 89.1 FM. The student-run radio station recently got some new digital equipment, including an updated console, to help fine-tune the students’ learning experience. Yesterday they held an open house to show off the upgrades. The new tech was made possible by alumni donations.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!