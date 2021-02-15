More Winter Weather | Candidate Forums | Officer White Scholarship

Posted on February 15, 2021

Winter Weather Expected

As if we don’t have enough already, significantly more snow is expected over the next 24 hours. A Winter Storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. tomorrow for five to nine inches of snow. Naperville Public Works worked overnight salting roadways and will continue to salt and plow until operations are complete. However, due to extremely cold temperatures making salt less effective, roads may continue to be snow-covered and slippery. Please use extreme caution when traveling and don’t park on city streets so that plows can treat the roads. You can view the city’s live snow removal map here. The Naperville Fire Department also recommends you check your heating system vent. If that gets blocked up due to winter weather, poisonous carbon monoxide can build up in your home, which can be deadly.

Upcoming Candidate Forums

The Wheatland and DuPage Township Democrats are hosting a City Council candidate forum tonight at 7 p.m. over Zoom. You can register in advance to watch and submit a question ahead of time. If you miss tonight’s forum, the League of Women Voters of Naperville is hosting candidate forums over Zoom in March for upcoming local elections. The organization will give voters a look at District 204 School Board candidates on March 2 and Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners on March 3. Then on March 9, the league will host city council candidates and District 203 board members on March 11.

Park District Scholarship

The Naperville Park District is accepting applications for the 15th annual Officer David White scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship is open to anyone under 25 who is the child of an active duty Naperville police officer, park police officer, or firefighter, or is serving in one of those roles themselves. The deadline to submit an application is April 16 and the recipient will be recognized in early May.

WeLoveU Blood Drive

Volunteers from the International WeLoveU Foundation partnered with Versiti Blood Center to host a blood drive yesterday at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center. The organization collected 92 units of blood. It was part of a national campaign to increase blood donations, as there have been about 130,000 fewer donations than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

