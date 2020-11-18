More Mitigations | City Buildings Close to Public | Mask Mandate Considered

More Mitigations

Governor J.B. Pritzker is placing additional restrictions on the entire state, moving Illinois into Tier 3 mitigations. These include closing casinos and theaters, pausing indoor youth and adult group sports, and reducing capacity in retail stores, personal care businesses and fitness centers to 25%. The governor hopes these measures will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on hospitals. The mitigations take effect November 20.

Local COVID Numbers Top 1,200

Here in Naperville the number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases has hit 1,200 or more for the last three days recorded. Region 7, which includes Will County has a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 20.3%, and Region 8, which includes DuPage County is at 15.8%.

City Buildings Closing to Public

The City of Naperville is closing all city buildings to the public beginning November 20 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our area. Residents are asked to use online services whenever possible. They may contact the city’s online help center for guidance or call 630-420-6111. First responders and utility workers will still operate as usual, responding to emergency and service calls. All city meetings will continue to be conducted virtually. The building closures will last until January 4, 2021.

Mask Mandate Considered

Naperville City Council discussed a potential local mandate to wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Steve Chirico said he brought up the topic because he wanted to hear the rest of the dais’ thoughts. He said he knows there will be critics of that action, but thinks it would be worth it to help keep the community safe. At least seven council members expressed interest in staff writing up a proposed mandate to be voted on at the December 1 city council meeting.

Ethics Ordinance

The first reading of a potential new ethics ordinance left Naperville City Council divided. The proposed rule would require council members who have received campaign contributions of more than $500 from a donor to publicly disclose that when voting on an agenda item in which the donor is an interested party. Though one option was to require the council member to then recuse himself or herself, that saw little support in discussion. Some felt this new rule would bring a further sense of transparency to the process, while others said it could give the appearance of conflicts of interest on a matter where there is none. The proposed ordinance will return to council for a second reading and vote on December 15.

Cart Save Caught on Video

And finally a quick thinking and fast moving Fed Ex driver made a save in Lisle yesterday afternoon, and it was all caught on video. As this grocery cart got away from a pedestrian crossing the intersection of Maple Avenue and Route 53, a Fed Ex driver ran to stop the cart and return it to its owner. Though we don’t know the names of the parties involved, we are happy to share this act of kindness.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!