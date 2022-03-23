Moderna Shots For Under 6 | Rotary Blood Drive | Funds Raised For Ukraine Aid

Moderna Shots For Those Under 6

Moderna plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 6 years. Clinical trial data shows the dose, which is about a quarter of that used for an adult, has some efficacy against COVID-19 in those age ranges, in a two shot regime. It proved to be 44% effective at preventing infection in those aged 6 months to 2 years, and 38% among those aged 2 to 6. If approved, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for those under 5.

Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on April 4 at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center. The drive is in honor of Dave Wentz, a former Naperville city councilman and member of the Rotary who died on January 4, 2021. Wentz helped build the Rotary’s relationship with the Red Cross and was a regular blood donor. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, particularly types O negative, A negative and B negative. The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are available by phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online through the Red Cross, using sponsor code NapervilleRotary.

North Central Educational Partnership

North Central College has a new partnership to help get educators more training and support. The college’s School of Education and Health Sciences and the School of Graduate and Professional Studies have paired up with Illinois Network of Charter Schools (ICNS). They’ll provide a 20% tuition discount for educators employed by ICNS charter schools who enroll in select master’s degrees at North Central. It’s part of an ongoing Cultures of Character initiative launched by North Central through a 4.5 year, $3.2 million grant.

Funds Raised For Ukraine Aid

A recent campaign by CityGate raised more than $31,000 for World Central Kitchen’s efforts to help those in Ukraine. On March 15, restaurants in the complex donated 30% of their profits to the cause. Calamos Investments matched what was raised. Then direct donations from staff members of both CityGate Hospitality and Calamos were matched by employers and added to the tally. World Central Kitchen has been on site in Ukraine to serve hot, nourishing meals at border crossings and local restaurants.

