Moderna Shot For Under 6 | Motorcyclist Injured In Crash | DuPage Healthiest County

Moderna Shot For Under 6

Today Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) to authorize emergency use of its low dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6. The vaccination process would include two shots, using one-fourth the strength of an adult dose. Trial runs showed the vaccine was about 51% effective in preventing illness in those between 6 months and 2 years old, and 37% effective in those 2 to 5. If approved it would be the first vaccine available for children under 5.

Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash yesterday at the intersection of Route 59 and 95th Street. Naperville police say shortly before 10:30 a.m., the 37-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Rt. 59, when he collided in the 95th Street intersection with a northbound semi-truck that was turning west. The motorcycle and the trailer of the truck both caught fire. The motorcyclist, a man from Naperville, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Parts of the intersection were shut down for about six hours. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (630) 305-5477.

Garden Plots Plan

The Naperville Park District is looking for feedback on ways to improve the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. Residents were invited to the community garden on West Street on Wednesday to fill out a survey and talk with park staff about changes they’d like to see. The park district also shared some potential improvements they’d been exploring, like storage for materials, shaded seating, more raised beds, and a greenhouse. Anyone unable to make the meeting can fill out a survey on the park district website through May 6. The district will review feedback and present proposed changes at its May 18 meeting.

Strength And Honor Luncheon

On Tuesday, Naperville Responds for Veterans held its annual Strength and Honor luncheon at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge. The event pays tribute to veterans for their service and sacrifice. This year the luncheon shone a spotlight on World War II, with some veterans from that war in attendance. Featured speakers were Kathy Kincanon Nosek, author of “My Darling: 99 Love Letters,” which is centered around the letters her dad wrote to her mom during World War II, and Lorraine Shoto, cousin of former Tuskegee Airman Melvin Copeland. In all, there were 230 veterans in attendance.

DuPage Healthiest County

DuPage County has been named the healthiest county in the state, according to a report by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. The listing from the University of Wisconsin Population Heath Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) took into account both health outcomes and health factors, with DuPage coming in first for both. Will County rounded out the top 10 for health outcomes, at number 10 on the list, coming in 16th for health factors. This is the second year DuPage County has come out on top for both categories.