MLK Prayer Breakfast | NCC Health Center | Robotics Competition

MLK Prayer Breakfast

North Central College welcomed Dr. Herman B. White Jr. with a standing ovation as the featured speaker for their annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast. White is a recently-retired Fermilab scientist with the distinction of being the first African-American to have a scientific equation bear his name. He discussed the time he met Dr. King and challenged the crowd to always do what’s right and to be open-minded to other cultures. MLK Day has an extra significance to the college, which Dr. King visited in 1960 to deliver a speech in Pfeiffer Hall.

NCC Health Science Center

North Central College is planning construction of a 40,000-square-foot health sciences building near Downtown Naperville. The site is located on Chicago Avenue just east of the River Square Shopping Center. The college originally planned to build the facility on property owned by Little Friends, but that agreement fell through after complications with zoning and the Kroehler Mansion. The new site is already zoned for College/University use and the building is expected to be mostly ready by the end of 2020.

Legislative Roundtable

The Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation hosted a legislative roundtable on Saturday. State Senators Laura Ellman and Linda Holmes, and State Representatives Stephanie Kifowit and Grant Wehrli made up the panel to discuss two major issues. The first question addressed Illinois’ high property taxes for the middle class while the second addressed the way state legislative maps are drawn to represent the population in each district.

Robotics Competition

Also on Saturday, Neuqua Valley’s gym was taken over by robots at the VEX Robotics Competition. District 204 Middle and high school students were joined by students from across the state to fill the gym as the teams went head to head at this year’s challenge – Tower Takeover. Neuqua Valley’s Helix and Zettabyte and Naperville Central’s Robohawks made up three of the four state-qualifying teams that will compete in Bloomington-Normal next month.

