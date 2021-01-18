MLK Jr. Day | Carjacking | NN Students Build Race Car

MLK Jr. Day

The United for Peace Coalition hosted a virtual event yesterday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The panel discussion, “Realizing Dr. King’s Dream through ‘Good Trouble’ and Nonviolence,” included Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Naperville Police Department Chief Bob Marshall, community organizers, and youth leaders. North Central College also hosted a MLK Jr. virtual event, which featured keynote speaker Kijuana Boulrece.

Carjacking

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened yesterday. According to police, just before 2 p.m. two men approached a woman in the 400 block of East Bailey Road. One of them was holding a handgun. They took her keys and drove off with her 2018 maroon Dodge Charger. The woman was not harmed. One suspect is described as a Black man with a dark complexion and of medium height and build, wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun. The other is described as a Black man with a light complexion, of medium height and heavy build, also wearing dark clothing along with a mask. Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

RBG Lecture

The Naperville Public Library will hold a virtual lecture for community members wanting to know more about late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The “Notorious – the Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” event is a part of the library’s Brown Bag Lecture series, and will be held January 21 at 1 p.m. Historian Jim Gibbons will lead the discussion, and registration for the event can be found on the library’s website.

NN Students Build Race Car

Greg Ditch, an auto tech and engineering teacher at Naperville North, is teaching about 30 students how to build a race car with some help from NASCAR. The group has virtually connected with NASCAR driver, Michael McDowell , and his Front Row Motorsports team. Together the team is rebuilding a 1995 Mustang GT, which has been a great hands-on activity during a time when there’s not much to do. Once it’s ready, they plan to get the Mustang on the track at the SCCA Solo Race and Autorama car show.

