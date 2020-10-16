Missing Teen Found | Will County Warning Level | Blood Drives

Missing Teen Found

The Naperville Police Department announced today that a teen reported missing earlier this week has been found. 15-year-old Mallory Glass reportedly ran away with another girl on October 11. Police located the second girl on October 13. Both girls have now been located and are safe.

Will County at Warning Level

The Will County Health Department reports that the county is at warning level once again on the IDPH COVID-19 Risk Metrics. Counties reach warning level when two metrics show an increase in coronavirus activity. The week of October 4-10 showed 133 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Will County. The goal is to be under 50. The county also had 13 deaths that same week, after having a consistently lower rate throughout September. There will be no additional restrictions for Will County at this time.

Edward Hospital is currently treating 21 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one death over the last 24 hours. Two inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were discharged from Edward Hospital over the last 24 hours. Since March 24, 615 patients have been discharged from Edward Hospital following treatment for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Rotary Club Blood Drives

The four Naperville Rotary Clubs are teaming up to host a blood drive. They’ve partnered with the American Red Cross to hold the event on November 22. The blood drive will take place at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center in Downtown Naperville. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

School Districts Rank High With Niche.com

Naperville school districts have once again ranked highly in Niche.com’s annual nationwide evaluations. District 203 came in as the second best school district in Illinois and 39th across the country. Indian Prairie School District 204 was ranked 72nd, as well as the 12th best district in Illinois. Last year, both 203 and 204 were ranked seventh and ninth in the state respectively. Lisle’s Benet Academy was ranked as the 76th best Catholic high school in America of the 1,144 evaluated. They are ranked fourth best in Illinois.

DuPage Halloween Safety Tips

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office shared some trick-or-treat safety tips for kids. They include trick-or-treating before it gets dark, wearing costumes that can be seen in the dark, staying within your neighborhood and only visiting homes you know, and telling children that they should not enter anyone’s home or car while trick-or-treating. And for adults taking part in the celebrations, the sheriff’s office is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and extra patrols will be out as part of the click it or ticket and drive sober campaigns.