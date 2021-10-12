Missing Teen | Curbside Leaf Collection | Pumpkin Race

Missing Teen

The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Annaliyah Grant is about five foot 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, last seen wearing a sweater with black sweatpants, black Nike Air Force 1’s, and a blue, black, and pink backpack. Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call 9-1-1 or (630) 256-5900.

Curbside Leaf Collection

The City of Naperville is starting its bulk curbside leaf collection program Monday, October 18. The city asks that participants rake leaves into the street next to the curb in front of their house, avoiding storm drains, at the beginning of each of three planned collection cycles. The bulk collection will only happen if weather permits, but residents can also rely on the city’s free bagged leaf collection program from November 1 through December 17 weekly. Residents can check out the city’s curbside leaf collection interactive map to see when their neighborhood is scheduled for pickup.

Naperville Job Fair

The Career and Networking Center is hosting the “Naperville Works!” job fair this Friday, October 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Naperville Municipal Center. The fair will include 40 businesses on-site to meet and interview potential employees. There will also be career counselors to assist with mock interviews, resume writing, and other valuable training.

Caring Hands Bracelets

Naperville’s police and fire departments are helping residents keep safety close at hand with a new addition to the Caring Hands program. Residents registered in the program can now get a silicone bracelet with Naperville’s emergency dispatch center phone number and a four-digit code unique to them. First responders can look up the unique code to find valuable medical information about someone in need of help. The Caring Hands program allows residents to voluntarily provide information to first responders about themselves or loved ones with physical, mental, or developmental disabilities, to assist in emergency or non-emergency situations. Residents can register for the program by completing a participant information form and submitting it to the police department.

Pumpkin Race

It’s time to gear up for the race of the season: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s Naperville Pumpkin Race. Pumpkins hit the starting line on Naperville’s Rotary Hill October 30th, but racers can buy pumpkin kits and start thinking about decorations now. The whole family can join for food, sweets, bubbles, a Halloween costume contest, and more. Pumpkin race kits and assembly instructions are on the event’s site, but if racers have trouble with assembly they can turn to the Pit Crew at the event for help.

