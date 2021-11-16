Metea Girls Volleyball Wins State | SECA Workshop | Serendipity Turns 50

Metea Girls Volleyball Championship

It was a historic weekend for Metea Valley High School and the school’s volleyball team. The Mustangs capped off an incredible season with a three set victory over Mother McAuley to win the 4A girls volleyball state championship. It’s the first IHSA championship for any sport since Metea opened its doors in 2009. You can find the full highlights of Metea’s state run on NCTV17’s Naperville Sports Weekly page.

NCC Football Makes Playoffs

And in other sports news, North Central College football finished the regular season as the undefeated CCIW Champions with a 10-0 record after an 84-6 win over North Park on Saturday. Yesterday it was announced that the Cardinals will host Carnegie Mellon University in the first round of the NCAA playoffs. You can watch the game live at noon on Saturday on our channel and on our website.

Naperville SECA Workshop

The Naperville Special Events Cultural Amenities (SECA) Commission hosted a workshop over the weekend to hear from grant applicants during public forum. Naperville SoulFest is looking to turn its one-day event from last year into a three day, weekend event in 2022. Also looking to extend the number of days is Naperville Responds for Veterans. They hope to extend their Naperville Salute from two days to a four-day festival. The SECA Commission will hold a meeting on December 1st to review grant applications and reach a unified recommendation. NCTV17 is partially funded by a SECA grant.

Serendipity Celebrates 50 Years

Little Friends resale shop, Serendipity, celebrated 50 years over the weekend. In the fall of 1971, the shop was introduced to the community. After nearly 50 years in Downtown Naperville, the store was moved to the Aurora Marketplace at 461 S Route 59 in November 2020. The money from the resale shop all benefits Little Friends’ programs to support children and adults that are challenged by intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!