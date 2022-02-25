Mental Health Forum | Suicide Prevention Task Force | 2 Fools Cider

Mental Health Forum

Last night, the Naperville Police Department and KidsMatter teamed up to host a parent forum on youth mental health. The event, titled “Protecting Our Children: Understanding and Monitoring Youth Mental Health,” had three local experts from the Naperville Police Department, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, and the Fox Valley Institute. The panelists spoke about stressors for youth, signs a child is struggling, and how parents can help. A mental health resource fair with area organizations was also a part of the event. A full presentation of the panel can be found on the KidsMatter website.

New Suicide Prevention Task Force

A new task force will be formed by Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, the Naperville Park District, the City of Naperville, and the Forest Preserve Districts of DuPage and Will Counties to address a growing number of teen and young adult suicides. “Operation Disrupt” will use police and fire department data on locations of previous suicides and attempt to try and predict where they may occur in the future. Police will be directed to increase patrols in the areas of concern, and officers are being trained on what to do if they are to encounter individuals they believe to be suicidal or in need of other assistance. Signage displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website will be posted in those spots as well. The project goes into effect immediately, and will be coordinated by the Naperville Park District Police.

Park District Building Renovations

A $138,600 renovation project is in the works for Naperville Park District’s administration building. Last night the district’s Board of Commissioners selected Integral Construction, Inc. to oversee the upper level of the building into a more conducive work environment for the departments that reside there. More spring renovations that are expected to be voted on at the March 10 meeting include: repairing and color coating tennis courts at Knoch Park and removing a non-ADA walking path in the River Run Preserve North, replacing it it with native plants that will restore the natural ecosystem in the preserve.

Two Fools Cider New Location

2 Fools Cider has officially opened the doors to its new location. Back in October 2021, the cidery announced they would be moving locations for a bigger space to accommodate more tanks and production. They are currently serving two wines, three beers and, of course, cider. They also have grape soda available for kids. 2 Fools Cider is now located at 1864 High Grove Lane, Suite 100 in Naperville.