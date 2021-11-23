Memorial For Astroworld Victims | NESPA/D203 Agreement | Extra Leaf Pickup

Memorial For Astroworld Victims

Neuqua Valley High School is hosting a memorial gathering for Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek. The two graduates of the school were killed in the Astroworld crowd surge tragedy that took place November 5. 21-year-old Patino and 20-year old Jurinek had gone to the Houston event as an advance celebration for Jurinek’s upcoming birthday. The memorial will be held Friday, November 26 at 5 p.m. in front of the main building of the school.

NESPA/D203 Tentative Contract Agreement

Naperville School District 203 and the Naperville Educational Support Professionals Association (NESPA) have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract. The union of around 600 members has been in negotiations with District 203 since May. The main request of the union is more pay. NESPA includes support staff like teacher assistants, special education assistants, campus supervisors, and health techs. District 203 said additional information regarding the agreement will be shared pending ratification by NESPA and approval by the Board of Education.

Extra Parade Safety Precautions

The Naperville Police Department will be taking extra precautions to secure the route of this Friday’s 2021 Parade of Lights, in light of the recent tragedy at a Waukesha parade. In that incident a man drove an SUV through the parade crowd, killing five and injuring more than 40 others. The NPD says it will have extra personnel at Friday’s event to ensure the public’s safety. The Parade of Lights is hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville and will kick off at 7 p.m. in Downtown Naperville.

Naperville Budget Workshop

After hours of discussion and three workshops, Naperville City Council members and staff ended the 2022 budgeting process. No changes have been made to the proposal that features $540.49 million and is balanced. Council members appeared to split over whether a consultant should be hired to assist with the city’s budget review process. Some officials supported an employee head count review, which they say will help determine if city staffing levels are adequate. A proposal to increase funding for city beautification from $100,000 to $250,000 also gained some support among council members. The city council is expected to give the budget consideration at its meeting on Dec. 7, when a public hearing will be held.

Extra Leaf Pickup

The city of Naperville has added an extra curbside leaf collection cycle. The additional pickup will take place from November 29 through December 4. Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb in front of their homes prior to 6 a.m. of the start of that pickup cycle. The extra collection is possible because of the lack of snow in our area, though officials say if it does snow within the next two weeks, the pickup may have to be canceled. That’s because the equipment used to collect leaves is the same used to clear snow.

Naperville Salute To Return

Organizers of The Naperville Salute say the event will return for a second year in 2022. Naperville Responds for Veterans announced that the festival on Rotary Hill would take place from July 1 through 4. The celebration of hometown heroes, first responders, military and veterans will feature live music, food, and family fun, along with a fireworks display on its final night.