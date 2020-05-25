Memorial Day | Summer Reading | Park District Programs

Memorial Day

There may not be a Memorial Day Parade this year, but there are still ways to honor fallen service members. A small group of veterans from the Judd Kendall VFW and American Legion are holding a brief ceremony this morning, but that is not open to the public to comply with safety guidelines. Instead, the VFW asks that you take some time today to remember the significance of the day – honoring members of the military who gave their lives during their service. Flags will be placed at graves of veterans in Naperville. DuPage County also launched an interactive online memorial, where residents can upload photos and stories of their loved ones who died while serving their country.

Poppy Sales

Poppies will also not be distributed by the American Legion. However, they are encouraging residents to make their own “poppies” at home and donate online. All funds go to the American Legion’s Operation Comfort Warrior Program, which provides comfort items to wounded vets.

Summer Reading Program

The Naperville Public Library is cracking open its Summer Reading Program for kids, teens, and adults on June 1. All are welcome to take part, even if you don’t have a library card. You can sign up online to get started. Kids have the chance to win fun prizes, and, new this year, adults can read for Book Bucks. They can be redeemed to pay off late fees or purchase from the book sale. The program runs through August 15.

Park District Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s Summer Program Guide will be published online tomorrow, with lists of virtual and in-person programs. Several in-person programs will run with modifications due to health and safety concerns. Resident program registration begins at 8:30 on June 1 and nonresidents can sign up at 8:30 on June 4.