Memorial Day Parade | North Central Commencement | A Pint for Kim

Memorial Day Parade

The Naperville Memorial Day Parade is set to march this year after being canceled in 2020. Organized by American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, this year’s event will be scaled down, with only veterans, an honor guard, and American Legion riders and scouts marching. Bands will be positioned along Jackson Street. There will be other observances after the parade at Central Park, the Shanower Memorial, Veterans Park, and the Doughboy and Sailor Memorial.

North Central Commencement

North Central College held four in-person outdoor commencement ceremonies over the weekend for both the Classes of 2020 and 2021. They implemented several COVID precautions, including socially-distanced pods of four in the bleachers and graduates wearing masks. Two hundred seventy 2020 grads and 614 2021 grads attended across the four events.

A Pint for Kim

The second annual A Pint for Kim blood drive drew over 500 blood donors this year. The event, held at the J.A. Air Center in Sugar Grove, also had food trucks, a car show, music, and free plane rides. The inaugural drive was held last year and organized by Naperville resident Kimberly Sandford’s family. Sandford unfortunately died just days before they held the inaugural event, which broke the state record for most blood donations at a single location on a single day. This year’s event broke their own record.

Edward Medical Group Physician

An Edward Medical Group physician was chosen to take part in the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Vaccine Science Fellowship in 2021. Anne Schneider, DO is one of two family medicine physicians in the nation chosen for the fellowship, where she will learn more about vaccine development and take part in meetings with national public health experts, government vaccine policy groups, and vaccine manufacturers.