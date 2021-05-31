Memorial Day Parade | Memorial Day Ceremonies

Memorial Day Parade

This morning, American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 put on the Memorial Day Parade in Downtown Naperville. This is the city’s first major public event since last year.

“I think it’s great to be back out here again to experience a big event,” said Naperville resident Amy Ramer.

“We were really excited to come out here today, especially after all the parades everywhere were canceled last year,” said Danielle Everett who is a Naperville resident. “We thought it would be something fun for our kids to do and just enjoy a patriotic spirit in the town.”

“We want to make sure we’re part of the community and that we support the parade itself,” said Naperville resident Alan Backhaus.

The parade was scaled-down compared to previous years. Marching participants included veterans, combined post color and honor guards, American Legion riders, and scouts carrying the “13 Banners of Our Naperville Fallen.” Naperville high school bands as well as the Naperville Municipal Band were stationed along Jackson Avenue. Some even sang the lyrics to Star-Spangled Banner as the Municipal Band played the national anthem.

Memorial Day Ceremonies

A number of memorial ceremonies at various locations also took place to observe the day, including at the Shanower Memorial at City Hall. Each ceremony included a short prayer, laying of wreaths, and rendering honors. Other ceremonies took place at Veterans Park, the Doughboy and Sailor Memorial, and Central Park.