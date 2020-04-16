Memorial Day Parade Canceled | Armed Robbery | More Snow Ahead

Memorial Day Parade Canceled:

This year’s Memorial Day Parade in Naperville has been canceled. The event, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Naperville Memorial Day Committee Chairman Tom Parker said in a press release that the decision was made out of concern for the health of both veterans and community members participating. All other memorial activities planned for that day have been canceled as well. Event organizers are considering having a single ceremony in the morning, but that will be dependent on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Armed Robbery:

Naperville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place yesterday in the 700 block of Royal St. George Drive around 5 p.m. They say the male victim set up a meeting on social media to record a video for the offender, but upon arriving at the meet-up location, was held up at gunpoint and robbed. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s wearing blue jeans and a medical mask over his face. After the robbery, the suspect left the scene in a dark colored car heading south on Royal St. George Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigation Division at 630-420-6666.

SCARCE Contest Goes Virtual:

DuPage County and SCARCE are taking their 14th annual Sustainable Design Challenge online. The challenge requires high schoolers to create building and landscape models using environmentally friendly methods. The event had previously been scheduled for April 21, but in its new virtual format, participants have until April 24 to sign up, and then until April 30 to complete their submissions. All DuPage County high school students are eligible. A panel of industry experts will be judging the entries, and the DuPage County Board will award those who come out on top.

Garden Plots:

The Naperville Park District tells area gardeners to get their planting tools ready, as the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots are being prepped for the growing season. Residents can sign up for a plot starting April 20, and nonresidents or those wanting an extra plot can register starting April 23. You can find the different sizes and types of plots online at the park district website, where you can also register. The park district anticipates an early May opening for the plots, but will be asking gardeners to follow social distancing guidelines while they are out planting.

Snow Ahead:

And finally – oh snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for DuPage County, starting at 11 p.m. tonight, in effect through 10 a.m. tomorrow. They’re predicting two to four inches of snow – so keep those boots out and use caution on the roadways, as we may see some slick conditions in the overnight and morning commute hours.

