Memorial Day Map | Bridge Communities CEO | Elmwood Honk Off

Interactive Memorial Day Map

DuPage County is giving residents a way to honor fallen service members this Memorial Day with a virtual memorial. In lieu of parades or other ceremonies, you can upload an “Honor Post” that includes a picture and description of a loved one who died while serving in the military. All of the Honor Posts can be viewed on an interactive map on the county website.

Bridge Communities CEO

Bridge Communities recently announced a new CEO. Naperville resident Karen S. Wells will assume the role on June 1, bringing more than 25 years of corporate experience to the nonprofit that helps homeless families transition to self-sufficiency.

Local COVID-19 Statistics

The City of Naperville is reporting 505 total cases of COVID-19, including 122 cases less than 14 days old. Edward Hospital is currently treating 32 inpatients with confirmed cases. There was one death from a COVID patient in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 38 since the pandemic began. However, five COVID inpatients were discharged from the hospital, for a total of 307 discharges. DuPage County reported 6,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 331 deaths. Will County reported 4,811 cases and 252 deaths.

Tuk Tuk Tours

The tuk tuks could be back Downtown Naperville soon. Tuk Tuk Naperville announced their vehicles will return to the road during stage two for tours. Up to five guests who have quarantined together will be allowed and everyone must be wearing a mask. You can book your tour now on the tuk tuk website.

Elmwood Honk Off

On their final day of e-learning, Elmwood Elementary fifth graders celebrated with a honk off. Dozens of cars were decorated with balloons, signs, and well wishes to make the two-block loop near the school, honking all the way.