Mayor Steve Chirico’s Message Regarding “Stay at Home” Order

A message from Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico:

I’d like to provide a brief update on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and its impact here in Naperville.

On March 20, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a “Stay at Home” order, effective at 5 p.m. on March 21 until the end of the day on April 7. There have been many questions since that announcement about what exactly this order means.

It’s natural to feel some confusion and uncertainty. This is an unprecedented action in our lifetimes. But it’s important that we look at what the intent of this order is: to protect our public’s health and, by minimizing social interaction where at all possible, slow the spread of COVID-19. Because when we slow down the spread of this virus, we reduce the burden on our healthcare system, and we help protect the most vulnerable among us from contracting the disease.

The “Stay at Home” order is not a lock down

But it is an order to stay in your home unless you absolutely need to leave.

That means you can go to work if your business has been deemed essential, the grocery store, medical appointments, pharmacies, or gas stations. You can go pick up food from one of our outstanding local restaurants or have it delivered to your home. And you can go outside for a walk, run, or bike ride as long as you practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other people.

As Mayor, I encourage everyone in Naperville to obey this statewide directive. The health and well-being of our entire community, and our entire country, depend on it.

You may feel like there is nothing you can do to change what’s happening in our world. That’s not true. You can – stay home. Simply by staying home, you are saving lives. Every single decision we make today makes a collective difference down the road.

Already I’ve seen Naperville rise up to these new challenges we face with courage, kindness, and concern for others. Neighbors are checking in on neighbors, friends, and even strangers to make sure they have what they need.

If You Are on Social Media

If you are on social media, I encourage you to follow the new group “Naperville Kindness Network.” This group is connecting us through compassion and sharing resources that will help each of us make it through this time.

And our city government is working around the clock to continue serving you. Our core city services like fire, police, water and electric continue without pause.

They are not impacted by the “Stay at Home” order and I thank you for your continued support of our city staff during this time. I’m especially grateful for the service of our first responders who continue to show up for work to serve and protect our community.

I ask that you continue to be good stewards of their services by only calling 911 in an emergency. This frees up our emergency lines, gives our police officers, firefighters and paramedics the ability to focus on emergency calls, and avoids putting our staff at unnecessary risk of contracting the virus so they can continue their service to the community.

I know there is a lot of information coming at you during these rapidly changing times. All information will continue to be made available on our COVID-19 resources webpage on the City’s website at naperville.il.us.

Our government partners are working around the clock to update their websites, social media accounts, and other communication channels with the most up-to-the-minute information. During this time, if you have questions about a particular service or offering, visit these reputable sources for the latest information.

I want to thank you for remaining calm during these uncertain times.

And in the coming days, please remember to think of “we” over “me.”

Please be mindful if you must go to a grocery store. Minimize trips as much as possible, buy what you need, but not more than that, and maintain social distancing practices at all times. Continue to check in with others. Take care of yourselves, your family members, and your neighbors.

The road ahead may be uncertain, but our resolve is not. Our community is resilient, and I’ve never been prouder to be your Mayor.

Thank you for your actions to date, and for your cooperation with the “Stay at Home” order.

