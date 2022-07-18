Mayor Chirico Won’t Seek Re-Election | Innovation Gateway Groundbreaking | JWegStrong Bags Tournament

Mayor Chirico Won’t Seek Re-Election

Naperville mayor Steve Chirico says he will not run for a third term. Chirico announced the news today on his Facebook page, saying, “It’s time to let someone else chart this community’s course alongside the entire City Council and our professional, hardworking City staff.” Chirico first took office in 2015. He said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and sharing in Naperville’s future success – just from a “different vantage point.”

Innovation Gateway Groundbreaking

Yesterday, Naper Settlement held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Innovation Gateway Welcome and Education Center. The 5,150 square foot building will serve as the new front door to the museum. The gateway will provide space for teacher professional development programs and workshops, and will house a digital wall where people can share their stories. Construction is set to start later this year. Naper Settlement hopes to open it to the public in the summer of 2023.

Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

The Lustgarten Foundation hosted its 12th annual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk yesterday. The 1.5k and 5k walks kicked off at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. All proceeds and donations from the event go toward funding pancreatic cancer research. The donation goal this year was $100,000, and as of today $113,800 has been raised. Donations are still being accepted on the Lustgarten Foundation website.

Jwegstrong Bags Tournament

On Saturday the JWegStrong Battle of the Bags tournament was held at Seven Bridges Ice Arena. Friends and family came together at the event to honor Justin Wegner, a 2015 graduate of Naperville Central who died from cancer on July 10, 2019. The single elimination tournament included 64 teams, and the winning team of Tom Trepainer and Collin Brauer took home $500. There was also a silent auction for items like a guitar signed by Brett Eldredge and game boards with the phrases JWegStrong Humble and Kind.