Mass Vaccination Clinic Reopens | DuPage Redistricting Map | New Century Walk Mural

DuPage Mass Vaccination Clinic

The mass vaccination clinic at the DuPage County Fairgrounds reopened today. The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) will use the clinic to administer COVID-19 booster shots. They are recommended for those 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and those 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions. Anyone 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions or those 18 and up with increased risk due to their job or in an institutional setting is also eligible for the extra shot. The clinic will also offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The shots are available by appointment only, and recipients need to pre-register.

DuPage County Redistricting Plan

The DuPage County Board is looking for public feedback on its proposed redistricting map. The plan, presented Tuesday, keeps the number of districts at six, and maintains three seats per district. The proposal would simply shift some of the district lines to account for population changes. The county is required every 10 years to redraw its map after the release of the latest U.S. Census data. Residents are encouraged to visit the county’s website to provide input. The deadline to adopt a new map is November 17.

New Century Walk Mural

There’s a new piece of art on the Naperville Century Walk. The latest installation celebrates the centennial of the Naperville Country Club while also honoring fifteen Naperville athletes who’ve gone on to excel in their fields. The athletes, including Olympic gold medalist in swimming Kevin Cordes, Olympic figure skating gold medalist Evan Lysacek and Special Olympics swimming gold medalist Grace Seiboldt, are pictured playing a round of golf with members of the country club. Also depicted are those who designed the Naperville Country Club golf course. The mural can be found on Jackson Street in downtown Naperville, just outside of Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and was funded by private donations.

New Naperville Sign

There’s a new sign lighting up the Mill Street underpass just south of Naperville North High School. The Department of Public Works has had this in the works all summer, clearing and landscaping the area, painting and finally, putting up the sign. It was paid for with extra funds from the department due to some underspends, and was made from scrap aluminum left over from other jobs. The idea sprang from a Naperville City Council discussion about beautifying some aging parts of town. It now welcomes those coming from the north into downtown Naperville.

