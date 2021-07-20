Masks Optional for D204 | Water Rescue | Harry Potter’s Birthday

Masks Optional for District 204

Wearing a mask will be optional this fall for students in Indian Prairie School District 204. That was the main topic of discussion at last night’s board of education meeting where district administration gave an update on their fall plans. Masks will still be required while riding school buses. Though mask wearing in school is currently just a recommendation, if COVID-19 transmission rates increase the district may make it a requirement. District 204 will release more details about its return to school plan at the next board of education meeting in August.

Water Rescue of Submerged Car

The Naperville Fire Department performed a water rescue yesterday morning after receiving a call that a car was in the water. When the department arrived at Brookdale Road and Bond Street, the driver was found inside the car. The driver was rescued and then treated by medics on the scene before taken to Edward Hospital for further attention. The fire department searched the car and entire body of water. No other people were found.

Celebrating Harry Potter’s Birthday

The Naperville Public Library is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday with programs and activities for the next two weeks. The Party That Shall Not be Named events include Harry Potter-themed crafts, a scavenger hunt, and games. A full list of activities can be found on the library’s website. The celebrations run through the end of the month.

ICN Celebrates Eid Al Adha

The Islamic Center of Naperville gathered for a community prayer this morning to recognize Eid Al Adha. The holiday is celebrated to honor Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael, as well as mark the end of the pilgrimage – Hajj. Eid Al Adha lasts four days.