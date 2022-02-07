Masks at Naperville Schools | Crimes Over Weekend | JoJo’s Opening Date

Masks at Naperville School Districts

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 said they will continue their mask mandate and other current COVID-19 mitigations, despite a recent ruling by a Sangamon County judge that disputes their legality. On Friday a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools. The judge declared that policy, as well as other emergency rules like mandated vaccinations for school employees, effectively “null and void,” in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents from 146 school districts. Districts 203 and 204 were both named as defendants in the case. Both districts noted the uncertainty of the legal effect of the order and the “significant confusion” in reports about the order, as part of the reason for their decision to continue with their current COVID-19 mitigations. Both districts said the only exceptions to these mitigations are for those parties specifically named in the lawsuit. The updates from both districts followed emergency Board of Education meetings held by both yesterday afternoon. Both districts said they would continue to provide updates to come as the legal process plays out. In a press release, Pritzker said his office is taking action to appeal the judge’s decision.

Bond Set for Man Accused of Murder

A $1 million bond has been set for a Naperville man charged with two counts of first degree murder, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney press release. 30-year-old Xavier Caffey is accused of shooting 41-year-old Jeffery Churchill. On Friday at around 8:30 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment building located at 960 Fairway Drive. When they arrived, police found Churchill with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. It is alleged that before the shooting, Churchill, who was employed as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, and another person were inside a garage at the apartment building when Caffey walked into the garage, pointed a handgun at the other individual, then turned the gun on Churchill and shot him twice in the head. Following an hours-long standoff with the Naperville Police Department Caffey surrendered without further incident. Caffey’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 28. If found guilty, he could face 45 years to life in prison.

Man Arrested for Naperville Bike Burglary

A Chicago man faces three felony charges and multiple misdemeanor charges following the burglary of a Naperville bike shop, according to a Naperville Police Department news release. Police say yesterday at around 5:46 a.m., they found Thaddeus Harper exiting Mikes E-Bike Shop and entering a nearby moving van. He used the van to strike a squad car but lost control and got stuck in a snowbank. He tried running on foot but was captured by police. A preliminary investigation shows Harper used an object to shatter the glass on the front door to get inside the bike shop. He then allegedly loaded two bicycles into the van, which were both recovered as well as other contraband that is being investigated.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR Opening Date

JoJo’s ShakeBAR will officially open its doors on February 15. The shop is bringing its over-the-top biggie shakes, craft cocktails, and dinner options to Downtown Naperville. This third location of the business will give a nod to Naperville’s milkshake history with ghost paintings on the wall in tribute to long-time ice cream shop Prince Castle, later known as Cock Robin. There will also be tributes to the 80s and 90s through retro music, murals and signature cocktails like the Notorious, a Madonna inspired Smokin’ Hot Blonde, and the Ferris Mule…r. JoJo’s is located at 5 Jackson Avenue. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

World Hijab Day

On Saturday, the Islamic Center of Naperville celebrated World Hijab Day. The event included vendors and guest speakers. Five women of varying backgrounds and ages shared their stories including their initial experience of first wearing a hijab, finding a sense of identity, and gaining the confidence and perseverance they embodied which they each attributed in their own way as a strengthened relationship with God. The World Hijab Day organization is a nonprofit dedicated to dismantling the negative narrative about Muslim women and hijabs.