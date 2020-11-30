Mask Mandate Vote | CNG Station | Cosley Zoo Lights

Mask Mandate Vote

Naperville City Council will consider a mandatory face covering ordinance while out in public at tomorrow’s meeting. That will require six of the nine council votes to enact. City staff surveyed several benchmark communities to find best practices for enforcing a mask mandate. There would be several exemptions to the mandate, which can be found on the city’s website, along with more information about the proposed ordinance.

COVID-19 Update

As of Friday, Naperville has 958 active cases of COVID-19. Cases have declined since the city’s all-time high of 1,449 on November 16. Regions 7 and 8 in the Restore Illinois plan have also seen a gradual decrease in 7-day rolling positivity rate, which now sit at 17.1% and 13.2% respectively. The threshold to move to the looser Tier 2 restrictions for that metric is three consecutive days below 12%. Edward Hospital is currently treating 61 inpatients for COVID-19. Nine patients were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours and no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

CNG Station

The City of Naperville’s first compressed natural gas, or CNG, fueling station is open at 1720 Jefferson Avenue. CNG is a methane gas that can be used as a cleaner alternative to gasoline or diesel fuel in some vehicles. In addition to three city vehicles and the city’s refuse and recycling collector Groot Industries, the public is welcome to fill up at the 24-hour station. There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for the spring of 2021, pending COVID-19 restrictions.

Cosley Zoo

Cosley Zoo’s annual Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale is back for this year’s holiday season. Families can enjoy a walk through the animal-themed light display while visiting the zoo animals. Christmas trees are also available to pick out, including different varieties and sizes. Lights come on starting at 3 p.m. and timed entry tickets are required. The Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale runs until December 30.