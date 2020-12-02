Mask Mandate Rejected | City Budget Approved | Free Coffee For Front Line Workers

Mask Mandate Rejected

At last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group voted against a mandatory mask mandate for the city. More than 100 speakers signed up to comment on the topic, with the vast majority opposing a mandate. Council opted not to enact a mandate for a variety of reasons, including concerns about enforcement and potentially furthering division in the community. The group did, however, approve a resolution encouraging residents to wear masks while out in public when unable to maintain six feet of distance from others. That resolution passed 8-1 with Councilman Kevin Coyne as the dissenting vote.

City Budget Approved

Council also approved its 2021 Annual Operating Budget of $502,423,551. Though some council members felt it wasn’t prudent to include a 2% salary raise for city staff members, the budget was approved with the raises by a vote of 6-3. Council will vote on the 2021 property tax levy at the December 15 meeting.

Ballot Order Set

Ballot order for the city council candidates running in the 2021 election was set yesterday via lottery. Starting at the top of the ballot, the order will be Paul Leong, John Krummen, Vasavi Chakka, Jim Haselhorst, Ian Holzhauer, Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Allison Longenbaugh, Vincent Ory, Lucy Chang Evans, Mark Urda, and Benny White. The Consolidated Election will be held April 6, 2021. There are four open council seats up for grabs.

Free Coffee For Front Line Workers

Front line workers get an extra present this December – free coffee from Starbucks. The coffee chain is offering them a free tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced, throughout the month, as a thank you for their service. Those eligible include nurses, doctors, hospital staff, mental health workers, dentists and dental hygenists, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, contact tracers, medical researchers, active duty military, first responders and dispatchers. All Naperville Starbucks locations are taking part. Those who qualify simply need to identify themselves as a front line worker when ordering.

