Mask Mandate Changes Expected | D204 Meeting Goes Virtual | Singing Valentines

Mask Mandate Changes

Multiple news sources are reporting that today Governor J.B. Pritzker will be introducing a plan to begin lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate. It is suspected to be a phased plan that will apply to many locations, but not schools. Those will reportedly be addressed separately. Rollbacks could happen by March 1. The announcement is expected at 2 p.m. today. Check back on our website and social media for more details as the story develops.

D204 Meeting Goes Virtual

Last night, Indian Prairie School District 204 was finally able to conduct the business which was slated for their Monday night Board of Education meeting. That meeting had been adjourned early due to audience members refusing to wear masks. Tuesday’s meeting was held virtually. In the wake of Monday’s early adjournment, Board President Laurie Donahue said an in person meeting was neither “practical nor prudent”. Public comment was allowed to the 11 speakers who brought opposing views on the school’s decision to continue with its mask mandate. District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said he continues to have conversations with the state’s Department of Health to explore when an offramp to masking can start. Additionally, the Board held a discussion about the possibilities for students affected by the recent boundary changes to be grandfathered in to their original transportation route for next school year.

Affordable Housing For Seniors, Developmentally Disabled

Two companies will be making pitches for planned development of housing for seniors and developmentally disabled adults on the south side of Naperville, according to a Chicago Tribune report. The plans would be for an apartment complex at the southeast corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street, land that Naperville City Council earmarked for developing affordable housing to serve these populations. Wisconsin-headquartered Gorman and Co. and Chicago-based Mercy Housing Lakefront will make their 30-minute cases to the Human Rights and Fair Housing Committee at the Naperville Municipal Center on March 7.

Singing Valentines

If you’d like to surprise your Valentine with a serenade, but don’t have the pipes, the Chorus of DuPage can do it for you. Quartets from the group are available to deliver singing valentines in four-part harmony on February 14, with two songs per customer. In-person performances will be delivered within the Chicago Metro area, but if you have a long-distance sweetheart, you can also purchase a “ringing” valentine over the phone. Information is available on the Chorus of DuPage website.

