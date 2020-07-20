Mask Discussion | IFT Calls for Remote Learning | Paris in Naperville

Naperville Mask Mandate?

A Naperville man plans to ask Naperville City Council to mandate face coverings when out in public in Naperville. Jim Hill serves as Co-Chair of the Naperville Senior Task Force, and posted on Facebook that he signed up to speak about masks at tomorrow’s meeting. His post in the “What’s Happening in Naperville IL?” page has more than 500 comments – some agreeing and some disagreeing with his statement. The item is not on the council agenda, so a mask discussion would likely happen in public forum or new business.

IFT Calls for Remote Learning

The Illinois Federation of Teachers held a virtual press conference this morning calling for the upcoming school year to begin with remote learning. Speakers said though they are eager to return to in-person instruction, health and safety concerns for students and teachers must be given priority. IFT guidelines for reopening would include temperature checks and regular COVID-19 testing. The full conference can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

State Warns Will County

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued warnings to four counties, including Will, which saw increases in coronavirus cases. Will County reported 51 cases per 100,000 residents from July 5-11, just above the state’s target of no more than 50 cases per 100,000. The warning carries no additional restrictions, but could lead to that if cases begin to surge.

A Night in Paris

A Naperville subdivision was transformed into the streets of Paris for 12-year-old Olivia Parker. It was the surprise of a lifetime for Olivia, who was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2018. She was supposed to take a trip to Paris with her mom this year, but that was canceled due to COVID-19. The neighborhood banded together to bring Parisian shops, boutiques, and lights to her instead.

NCHS Virtual Commencement

High school graduates from Naperville Central had the chance to walk the stage to officially mark the end of their time in high school. Students made appointments to choose a time to avoid crowding. Then the school held a virtual program with speakers, a message from the school principal, and the full list of names of the Class of 2020.