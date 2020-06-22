Marijuana Workshop | House Fire | Summer Meal Program

Marijuana Workshop

The City of Naperville will have a special workshop tonight to discuss zoning regulations for adult-use cannabis dispensaries. Naperville’s City Council opted out of adult-use sales last year, but is expected to reverse that decision at a future meeting, due to the results of a non-binding referendum in which 53% of voters support legalized sales. The group will discuss what types of marijuana related businesses will be allowed in the city and a potential cap on the number of dispensaries. City staff will draft a zoning amendment based on direction received at this meeting, which will then go to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The city does not plan to discuss tax revenue collected from cannabis on tonight’s meeting. The workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight and can be found on the city’s website.

House Fire

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a house fire on June 20 around 9 p.m on Jessica Court. A neighbor reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, heavy black smoke and fire could be seen from the side of the house. The fire department helped one person out of the home. No firefighters or residents were injured. There’s too much damage to the home for anyone to stay there. Naperville Fire Department Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Summer Meal Program

Though school is out, both of Naperville’s school districts are offering summer meal pick-ups. Naperville District 203, families can pick up two days of meals on Mondays and three days of meals on Wednesdays. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. through June 30 at several different district locations. Indian Prairie School District 204 families can pick up meals daily at elementary schools throughout the district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The district asks you fill out a form to indicate when you need some meals.

