Marijuana Dispensaries Approved | City Financial Report | Riverwalk Art Fair Goes Virtual

Marijuana Dispensaries Approved

The City of Naperville has approved three applications for open adult-use cannabis dispensaries within the city limits. Green Thumb Industries will rebrand its current medical-only dispensary at 1700 Quincy Avenue from 3C Compassionate Care to Rise Naperville. Zen Leaf plans to open its dispensary at 1516 N. Naper Boulevard. And Sunnyside Dispensary will open up the city’s southernmost location at 2740 W. 75th Street. The Naperville Sun reports that all three companies hope to begin adult-use sales by the end of the year.

City Financial Report

At last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group received an update on the state of the city’s finances during the pandemic. Staff reported the city’s revenues haven’t declined as much as their original conservative projection, and some areas are beginning to bounce back. The Food and Beverage tax increased 12% from June to July and is nearing pre-pandemic levels. Through August, the city has also spent about $17 million less than projected, though much of that is due to pushing capital improvement projects down the line. City staff will publish an initial 2021 budget on October 16 before council holds the first of three workshops to discuss the budget on October 26.

Amazing Halloween Race

The Naperville Jaycees is looking for teams for its Amazing Halloween Race. The annual fundraiser will be a road rally this year, to help provide better social distancing and ensure the safety of participants. The scavenger hunt-like event will take place October 24. Registration is online through October 19, and is $100 per car.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair Goes Virtual

The Riverwalk Fine Art Fair is going virtual this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 35th installment of the annual event will be taken online, with 130 artists across the country participating in all manner of mediums. Art enthusiasts will be able to purchase pieces, speak to the artists, see demos, and watch live interviews. The Naperville Art League, which runs the event, will also host a free, socially distanced open house at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery. It all takes place September 19 and 20. Those interested can register online.

