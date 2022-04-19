Maplebrook COVID Cases | New IPSD 204 Contract | Bears Sign Naperville North Alum

COVID-19 Cases at Maplebrook

At last night’s Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dan Bridges addressed an increase of COVID-19 cases at Maplebrook Elementary. He said since April 8, over 90 cases of COVID were confirmed at the school. In response, the district and school has encouraged continued mask wearing, maximized air circulation with ventilation systems kept on 24 hours a day, opened windows when possible, and increased social distancing in classrooms, common areas, and during lunchtime. At this time, Maplebrook is the only school in the district with high enough active cases to warrant extra precautions. According to Bridges, the DuPage County Health Department said as long as the district is able to safely staff its buildings, students should continue in person learning.

New IPSD 204 Contract

Teachers in Indian Prairie School District 204 have a long-term contractual agreement in place, following action from the school board on Monday. After extensive negotiations between the board, administrators and the Indian Prairie Education Association, the parties agreed to contract terms that begin in the 2022-23 school year and run through the 2025-26 school year. Those terms include a series of pay bumps, with five-percent increases in years one and two and further increases in years three and four that are tied to the consumer-price index, but capped at five percent. District 204 teachers also will receive a one-time bonus of $1,500.

Surgeon General Virtual Neuqua Visit

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy paid a virtual visit to Neuqua Valley High School yesterday to join Congresswoman Lauren Underwood for a discussion about mental health. The two met with about a dozen students to talk about the subject, just a few months after two Neuqua Valley students died by suicide. At the event, students shared some of their own struggles, and spoke about what resources might work best in helping them work through their issues. Some students had previously reached out to the D204 school board asking for more mental health resources to be put into place.

Bears Sign Naperville North Alum

Yesterday the Chicago Bears announced the signing of Naperville North graduate James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. The former Huskie has played in the NFL since being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. O’Shaughnessy has been with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the past five seasons and has racked up 112 catches and three touchdowns over his seven year career.

Odenkirk Gets Star

And finally congratulations to Naperville native Bob Odenkirk, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. The Better Call Saul star is the 2,720th person to receive the honor.