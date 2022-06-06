Man Stabbed at Health Club, High School Sports, North Central President Retires

Man Stabbed at Local Health Club

A man was stabbed on Sunday morning at a health club in the 3000 block of S. Route 59, according to the Naperville Police Department. Police responded to the club, named by CBS2 Chicago as LA Fitness, just after 11 a.m. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body with an unknown weapon after confronting a man going through his personal belongings. The victim was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a Black man of dark complexion approximately six-feet tall likely in his 50’s with short graying hair and facial hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt and gray shorts. Police say he fled on foot northbound along Route 59. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department and ask for the investigations team.

High School Sports Season Concludes

The high school athletic season came to a close for local schools this weekend with several state trophies coming home to the Naperville area. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse earned its second IHSA trophy since 2019, finishing in fourth place over the weekend. Benet Academy girls soccer won a thrilling 3-2 state semi final game against Deerfield on Friday before falling to Triad by the score of 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to finish as the 2A runner up.

Finally, after a 2-0 win over Lincoln-Way Central on Friday, Metea Valley girls soccer advanced to Saturday’s State Championship for the first time in school history. The 3A title game between the Mustangs and Barrington was tied at 0-0 after regulation and two overtimes, and was decided by penalty kicks. After nine thrilling rounds of PK’s, Metea senior Abbey Ondrus scored the winning goal, as the Mustangs won the 2022 Class 3A State championship. What a way to end the season!

New Official Rock of Illinois

This morning Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill at the Morton Arboretum designating Dolostone as the official rock of Illinois. The naming was thanks to a push from a group of students from Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville and Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge. The kids were spurred into action when they discovered Illinois didn’t have an official rock. They created a ballot and had students across the state vote for a winner, which resulted in the choice of Dolostone.

Annual Kite Fly

On Sunday the Naperville Park District hosted its 15th annual Kite Fly. As usual the event included kite flying, live entertainment and food trucks. A new activity this year, Games Around the World, included cricket, mancala and a Chinese ring toss game. Unfortunately, enthusiasts from Chicago Kite were unable to showcase their giant kites this year due to a lack of wind. Nevertheless, it was still a day of family fun on a beautiful afternoon.

North Central President To Retire

The North Central College Board of Trustees announced Monday that President Troy Hammond has retired after nearly 10 years leading the school. Hammond called the job “the professional honor of my lifetime” in a press release and added that “I believe the time is right for me to let someone else guide this amazing institution.” The Board expects to name an interim president soon for the upcoming academic year.