Man Sentenced For Throwing Explosive | Downtown Construction Shift | Farmers Markets

Man Sentenced For Throwing Explosive

**NOTE: Video contains sensitive content, explosive going off

An Aurora man has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for throwing an explosive device at Naperville police during a night of violence on June 1, 2020, which followed a protest against George Floyd’s death. Christian Rea, 21, pled guilty last year to obstructing law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder. He admitted in a plea agreement that he threw a lit firework near officers who were next to a police vehicle in downtown Naperville. Some officers reportedly suffered injuries such as vision loss, ringing in the ears and repeated headaches from the incident. Rea was also ordered to pay $13,585.66 in restitution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

Downtown Construction Shifting

Starting today, phase two of the Downtown Naperville Streetscape Improvements will take effect. Main Street is reopening, as construction shifts to Jefferson Avenue, which will close to all traffic and on-street parking between Webster and Main Streets through mid-July. During construction, businesses in the area will still be accessible and will remain open. More information about the improvements can be found on the city’s website.

Memorial Day Plans

Memorial Day plans are in the works for the City of Naperville. A memorial service will be held at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, May 30. A number of other memorial services will follow at various military memorials in Naperville, the schedule for which can be found on the Naperville Memorial Day Parade website. The parade itself is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Jackson Avenue and West Street. It will proceed through downtown, ending at the parking lot of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The annual parade is organized by American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. NCTV17 will broadcast the parade live both online and on our channel. After the parade, there will be another ceremony around noon in Central Park.

Farmers Markets

The 95th Street Outdoor Market, formerly known as the 95th Street Farmers Market, will open on Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning June 2. It can be found in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library. The name change is to reflect the wide variety of items offered, including produce, plants and handcrafted goods, It’s hosted by the Naperville Park District and the 95th Street Library. But that’s not the only market in town. The Naperville Farmer’s Market will kick off on June 4. It’s located at 200 E. 5th Avenue. That market will run Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon.