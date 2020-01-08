Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of Minors | Moser Tower Options | Jeopardy James Game Results

Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of Two Minors:

A Chicago man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse after allegedly having sex with minors at a Naperville motel. Police say 27-year-old Gabriel D. Melendez-Morales was first arrested on December 30 and charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. That arrest came as a result of an investigation into sexual encounters he allegedly had with a minor occurring on December 7 and 16 at a motel in the 1500 block of Naperville Road. After further investigation, police arrested Melendez-Moralez a second time on January 6 for two additional counts for allegedly having sex at that same motel with another minor victim. Investigators say he met both victims on social media. Anyone with information about Melendez-Moralez is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 305-5453.

Naperville Church Defaced:

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to those responsible for a criminal defacement at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 95th Street in Naperville. The spray paint damage occurred during the week of December 29th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.

Moser Tower Options:

Riverwalk commissioners have received the full report after final testing on options for Moser Tower and their costs. The first would be repairing Moser Tower for just over $2.1 million. The second would be repairing it and partially enclosing the lower section of the structure for about $2.9 million. The last option would be demolishing the 160-foot-tall structure for $726,000. Planning, Design, and Construction commissioners, who make recommendations to the Riverwalk Commission, said repairing the nearly 20-year-old structure would be the best alternative. The Riverwalk Commission will vote on their recommendation to city council next month, which will have the final say on Moser Tower’s fate.

Jeopardy James First Night Results:

Jeopardy James fans headed out to Two Brothers Barrel House last night to watch the battle for the title of Jeopardy!’s “The Greatest of All Time.” Naperville native James Holzhauer faced off against other Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in the first match of the prime time series. This time around, Ken Jennings came away with a narrow win, besting James by just $200. The players will face off until one of them has won three matches, to take home a prize of $1 million. Last night’s viewing party brought in $1,038 for the Lustgarden Foundation, to help fight pancreatic cancer. For tonight’s game, there’ll be a viewing party at Quigley’s Irish Pub, to benefit DuPage PADS.

And remember, if you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!