Man Charged In Home Burglaries | Cup Of Cheer | Reindeer Road

Man Charged in Home Burglaries

A 29-year-old Naperville man is being held on $150,000 bond after being charged with the burglary of two homes. Raul Romero is accused of break-ins at homes on Wintergreen Circle and Boneset Court in the early morning of November 30. The Naperville Police Department says Romero is also suspected of trying to break-in to five other homes in that neighborhood that same morning, and allege that he broke into a car as well. Police found Romero hiding in the backyard of one of the homes he allegedly burglarized. Various items like a coffee maker, Xbox 360 and credit cards were found scattered throughout the neighborhood.

SECA Recommendations

Last night the Naperville Special Events Cultural Amenities (SECA) Commission finalized its recommendations to city council on how to allocate grant funds. The group has divvied up $964,317 among more than 50 groups, though the total asks amounted to $1.8 million. SECA funds are traditionally used to support events and programs of community organizations, groups and nonprofits within Naperville. City Council is expected to make a final decision on allocations in February 2022. NCTV17 is funded in part by a SECA grant.

Cup of Cheer

The Naperville Garden Club’s 56th annual Cup of Cheer House Walk started today. Three Naperville residents opened their homes for folks to walk through to see the festive holiday displays. There’s also a market at the Judd Kendall VFW where people can shop for their own holiday decorations. The event was named after the commemorative teacup each participant receives. It continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the market or at local vendors listed on the event website.

Chargers Head To Nationals

The Naperville Chargers are heading to the National Cheer and Dance Championships in Orlando next week. The local Pop Warner Varsity Cheer team came in first at conference and regionals this year, and took home the national championship in 2019. The team of ten is reaching out to the community for their support in sending them to the competition in Florida through a GoFundMe.

Reindeer Road

The inaugural Reindeer Road light show kicked off yesterday at Highpoint Church in Naperville. The star of the show is what organizers say is the world’s largest reindeer, standing at 40 feet tall. Santa and Rudolph greeted drivers as they cruised through the course of colorful holiday light displays synced to music. The show is a collaboration between Reindeer Events president Rich Janor and local light show specialist Matt Baker, who is known for starting the Manchester Light Show when he was just 12 years old. Event dates, times and ticket information can be found on the Reindeer Road website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!