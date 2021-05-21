Mall of India Daycare | Wolf’s Crossing Ribbon Cutting | NCC Sports Camps

Mall of India Daycare

Mall of India’s daycare center is one step closer to becoming a reality after Naperville Planning and Zoning commissioners approved a variance for its construction at 776 S. Rt. 59. The 19,000 square foot daycare would be located inside of the Mall of India and would feature classrooms, a pool, and more, with a capacity for 125 children. An outdoor playground is also part of the daycare’s plans and is set to have a splash pad. Portions of the site will be used for an after-hours activity center, with limited hours on weekday and weekend evenings. The matter will now go to city council for consideration.

Wolf’s Crossing Ribbon Cutting

The Naperville Park District cut the ribbon on the city’s newest park yesterday. Wolf’s Crossing Community Park has a ninja course, splash pad, basketball and pickle ball courts, pull up bars for patriots, and more. The park is years in the making and based on input from the community. The park is located at 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road.

North Central Summer Sports Camps

Sports camps at North Central College will be back this summer for kids and teens ages seven to 18. The camps offer many sports including baseball, basketball, cheer, football, and wrestling. All staff, campers, and family members who are on the college campus will need to wear masks. Registration and a full list of camps available can be found on the North Central College Athletic Camps webpage.

Cantigny Concerts, Cruise Nights

Summer concerts are returning to Cantigny Park. A series of 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon concerts will be held at the Cantigny bandshell starting June 13. The concerts will be free, but a ticket will be required for entry and must be obtained in advance. Also coming to the park this summer: Cruise Night Tuesdays, kicking off May 25. Auto enthusiasts can come take a look at some classic cars – or bring their own vintage, restored vehicles to display. On select Tuesdays military vehicles from the First Division Museum’s historic motor pool will also be out on display. Cruise nights take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.