LWV Election Forum | SECA Meeting | Remembering Arnie Massier

League of Women Voters Election Forum

Four candidates running for Illinois’ 11th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives gathered at Naperville Municipal Center last night for a primary election forum. The League of Women Voters of Naperville and Aurora hosted the event, which was split up into two parts. The first part of the evening featured both candidates from the Democratic Party – incumbent Bill Foster and Rachel Ventura. After a brief intermission community members heard from Krishna Bansal and Rick Laib, who are running for the seat as Republicans. They each answered a set of prepared questions and some from the crowd covering topics like health care and why they are running for Congress.

SECA Meeting

Last night, the Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission met to recap the recent SECA grant allocations that were just approved by Naperville City Council. The commissioners agreed that making recommendations strictly by the applications is the fairest way to evaluate. They also discussed the creation of a new task force that would focus on bringing public art to Naperville. The task force would operate separately of SECA, but could be made up of some SECA commissioners as well as other community members.

Remembering Arnie Massier

And finally, we remember lifelong Naperville resident Arnie Massier, who died on February 14 at the age of 97. Massier was born in Naperville in 1922 and went on to serve in World War II in the Army where he was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds he endured as a prisoner of war. Arnie was an active member of the Judd Kendall VFW, Saints Peter and Paul Church, and a devoted Chicago Cubs fan.

