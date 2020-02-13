Lush Opens Next Week | Cannabis Town Hall | Amazing Book Challenge

Lush Opens Next Week:

A lush new store is set to open in Naperville next week. Lush Cosmetics is coming to 119 S. Main Street on February 21. The beauty brand is opening an over 1,000 square-foot concept shop, featuring a sensory playground for visitors to demo products and get personalized skin consultations. The brand is known for using cruelty-free, vegetarian products. This will be the 10th Lush location in Illinois.

Cannabis Town Hall:

Members of the public braved the winter weather last night to attend a Cannabis Town Hall at the 95th Street Library. Naperville City Councilwoman Patty Gustin and Will County Board Member Julie Berkowicz hosted the event, which featured speakers from the Naperville Police Department, Detective Rich Wistocki, Will County Health Department Executive Director Susan Olenek, and Kidsmatter CEO Kamala Martinez. They discussed some of the drawbacks of allowing recreational marijuana sales in Naperville. There will be a citywide non-binding referendum on whether those sales should be allowed in Naperville on the March 17 ballot.

Chilly Temps Ahead:

First came the snow – now the cold. Temperatures in our area are expected to continue to drop throughout the day, falling into the single digits and possibly dipping below zero overnight. If you need to be outside – bundle up. For a list of warming centers, see the city’s website.

Amazing Book Challenge:

And if you decide to stay inside, this is the perfect time to take on the Naperville Public Library’s new Amazing Book Challenge. Each month, the library will announce a new theme, with recommended reading lists to go along with it. Head to the library or their website to register, then read any book that fits the theme. Once you’ve logged it, visit the Adult Services desk at any Naperville library to collect that month’s button or magnet. By the end of the year, if you’ve done all eleven themes, you’ll be entered into a special drawing. This month’s theme is fittingly – “Love is in the Air.”

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!