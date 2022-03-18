Local Museums Get Grants | Garden Plot Registration | Nature Brackets

DCM Gets Grant

Two local museums have received grants. The DuPage Children’s Museum has received an Illinois Public Museum Capital Grant for $302,700. The funds come from Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, and are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The museum will be using the grant for the permanent installation of The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. Play! exhibit. It celebrates the characters of the Questioneers book series, brought to life by Naperville-based author Andrea Beaty. They celebrate diversity, discovery, and learning, while overcoming adversity and inspiring others. The multidisciplinary exhibit helps kids build empathy and skills with a journey into the world of science, math, art and engineering.

Naper Settlement Also Grant Recipient

Also receiving an Illinois Public Museum Capital Grant is Naper Settlement. They’ll be getting $749,700 to help fund the construction of a Digital Experience Welcome Zone. The welcome zone will be part of the new $3.7 million Innovation Gateway, a visitor welcome center and education hub. The 1,270 square foot welcome zone will have digital exhibits, a seating and gathering area, and three mobile ticket kiosks.

Garden Plot Registration

Registration for a slot at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots opens at noon on March 22 for residents, and at that same time on March 24 for nonresidents. These plot spots for the public open up after returning gardeners with priority get their registrations in. There are both half and full plots available. Registration can be done online through the Naperville Park District, by phone at 630-848-5000, or in person at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center or at Fort Hill Activity Center.

Nature Brackets

If bracket busting for the NCAA tournament has got you down, there are kinder, gentler brackets to be found. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is offering up its Nature Madness bracket on Facebook. Each day you can vote for your favorite of two animals, with winners and new matchups posted daily at 6 p.m. And the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2022 Tournament of Birds is also underway on Facebook. Matchups are posted at 10 a.m. each day, with votes tallied up until 9:59 a.m. for each round. The full bracket can be seen on the forest preserve district’s website.

