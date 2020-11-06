Local Election Update | Aid for Businesses | Driver Services Closed

Local Election Update

Election update: According to the Chicago Tribune and other sources, three incumbents have won each of their respective races. Republican incumbent Amy Grant has won the seat for District 42 against Democrat Ken Mejia-Beal with 52%. District 81’s Incumbent, Democrat Anne Stava-Murray wins with 52.5% of the vote over Republican Laura Hois. And lastly, the District 97 seat goes to Republican incumbent Mark Batinick with 52.4% of the vote over Democrat Harry Benton. These are projected winners and final results are pending tally of all mail-in ballots. County clerk offices continue to count mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3. Election officials have 14 days to count ballots and 21 days to certify the results.

Mary Lou Wehrli Concedes

Republican incumbent Mary Lou Wehrli has conceded the race to Democrat Barbara O’Meara for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County District 5 seat. O’Meara currently has 54.6% of the vote. Final results are pending tally of all mail-in ballots.

City Aid for Struggling Businesses

The City of Naperville is looking at ways to help local bars and restaurants struggling under COVID-19 mitigations. One idea is to help businesses set up in-house delivery instead of relying on DoorDash and other apps that take part of the profits. The city is also starting a test pilot with a train boxcar to be used as a seating option outside. The first will be set up next week at Features Bar and Grill. And lastly, some businesses may receive financial help with the community development block grant.

Ambulance for Cancún

Wednesday night, Naperville City Council approved the donation of a used ambulance to Naperville’s sister city, Cancún, Mexico. Naperville had agreed to donate the vehicle before the pandemic, but last month, council voted against moving forward with the donation. Some said it was irresponsible to give away an extra $7,000, the value of the ambulance, during a pandemic. However, this time, seven council members felt the value the ambulance would provide to Cancún’s volunteer fire department was worth losing out on the extra cash. Councilman Kevin Coyne was not at the meeting and Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan voted no, saying she wasn’t happy with the process the city took to give the vehicle away.

Naperville Driver Services Facility Closed

The Naperville Driver Services facility at 931 W. 75th St. will remain closed until November 19 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. All employees will quarantine for 14 days and the facility will be disinfected and sanitized. Some services can be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.