Local COVID-19 Update | Frida Kahlo Exhibit | Dinosaur Dog Walk

Local COVID-19 Update

As of yesterday, Naperville has 221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across DuPage and Will County. DuPage County reports 115 confirmed cases, and Will County reports 106 confirmed cases. Total confirmed cases in DuPage County now stand at 1,473, with 70 deaths. In Will County, there are currently 1,497 confirmed cases, with 88 deaths.

Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The hospital has had a total of 12 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. They’ve also treated and discharged 121 patients with COVID-19 since March 24.

DuPage & Will County PPE Efforts

DuPage County has collected more than 165,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment thanks to community efforts. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has lead the effort collecting critical items since March 26. If you would like to donate, visit www.protectdupage.org. Since March 14, Will County has received more than 143,000 pieces of PPE from donated sources through the Will County Emergency Management Agency. If you would like to learn more you can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

Frida Kahlo Exhibit

College of DuPage has officially postponed the “Frida Kahlo 2020” exhibit originally planned to run from June to August of this year to the summer of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will feature 26 original pieces of Frida Kahlo’s works, the largest display of her art to be shown in the Chicago area in over 40 years.

Snow During Spring

It beginning to look a lot like… wait a minute. It’s springtime, not Christmas. While most of us were sound asleep, several inches of snow fell on Naperville, and you may see more as light snow is expected to keep trickling throughout the day. If you must travel, be sure to do so safely.

Dinosaur Dog Walk

And if you’re in Downtown Naperville this weekend, don’t be alarmed if you see dinosaurs! Naperville residents Patrick Fudge and his son Tristin Hilton-Carlson have been walking their dog Winnie in costumes for years. Now that downtown is a less crowded it provides a good chance for Winnie and the father/son combo to go on a fun dinosaur dog walk.

