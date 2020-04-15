Local COVID-19 Update | COD Proposes Postponing Frida Exhibit | Daughter-Dad Duo Win Dance Contest

Local COVID-19 Update:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville now tops 200. DuPage County reports 106 confirmed cases in that county’s section of the city, with 97 in the Will County portion.

Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 53 confirmed cases, and reported two COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours. The hospital has had a total of 10 such deaths since the pandemic began. They’ve also treated and discharged 108 patients with COVID-19 since March 24.

Total confirmed cases in DuPage County now stand at 1,313, including 60 deaths. In Will County there are 1,365 confirmed cases, with 75 deaths.

Late Season Snow

Naperville residents woke up this morning to a blanket of April snow. The late season snowfall caused hazardous conditions on our area roadways. The winter weather advisory ended at 10 a.m. this morning, with temperatures expected to hover between 30 and 40 degrees for the rest of the day.

COD Proposes Postponing Frida Exhibit

The College of DuPage is proposing rescheduling the “Frida Kahlo 2020” exhibit originally planned to run from June to August of this year to the summer of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will feature 26 original pieces of Frida Kahlo’s works, the largest display of her art to be shown in the Chicago area in over 40 years. The COD Board of Trustees will vote on the matter on Thursday. If rescheduled, the show will open on June 5, 2021

Willowbrook Limits Spring Wildlife Baby Intake

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center will be limiting their intake of spring babies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Glen Ellyn facility currently has limited staff, which also limits the number of young wildlife it can safely care for. The center is asking the public for their help – requesting them to allow wildlife to safely shelter in their yards, check for rabbit nests before mowing, keep domestic cats indoors and watch dogs while they’re outside, to keep them away from any vulnerable wildlife. If you do have a spring baby in need of help, check the Willowbrook webpage to see if they still have capacity, and to get guidelines on how to safely drop them off.

Father/Daughter Duo Win Dance Contest

And finally, congratulations to Olivia Woods and her dad Jason. The Naperville duo took first place in an online family dance competition held by Steps Dance Center in Aurora, where 6-year-old Olivia competes. She had to teach her dad one of her competition dances – and he delivered, costume and all, in a performance to Queen’s “I Want to Break Free.” Olivia won free virtual private lessons for her first place finish.

