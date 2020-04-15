Local COVID-19 Update | COD Proposes Postponing Frida Exhibit | Daughter-Dad Duo Win Dance Contest

Posted on April 15, 2020

Local COVID-19 Update:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville now tops 200. DuPage County reports 106 confirmed cases in that county’s section of the city, with 97 in the Will County portion.

Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 53 confirmed cases, and reported two COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours. The hospital has had a total of 10 such deaths since the pandemic began. They’ve also treated and discharged 108 patients with COVID-19 since March 24.

Total confirmed cases in DuPage County now stand at 1,313, including 60 deaths. In Will County there are 1,365 confirmed cases, with 75 deaths.

Late Season Snow

Naperville residents woke up this morning to a blanket of April snow. The late season snowfall caused hazardous conditions on our area roadways. The winter weather advisory ended at 10 a.m. this morning, with temperatures expected to hover between 30 and 40 degrees for the rest of the day.

COD Proposes Postponing Frida Exhibit

The College of DuPage is proposing rescheduling the “Frida Kahlo 2020” exhibit originally planned to run from June to August of this year to the summer of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will feature 26 original pieces of Frida Kahlo’s works, the largest display of her art to be shown in the Chicago area in over 40 years. The COD Board of Trustees will vote on the matter on Thursday. If rescheduled, the show will open on June 5, 2021

Willowbrook Limits Spring Wildlife Baby Intake

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center will be limiting their intake of spring babies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Glen Ellyn facility currently has limited staff, which also limits the number of young wildlife it can safely care for. The center is asking the public for their help – requesting them to allow wildlife to safely shelter in their yards, check for rabbit nests before mowing, keep domestic cats indoors and watch dogs while they’re outside, to keep them away from any vulnerable wildlife. If you do have a spring baby in need of help, check the Willowbrook webpage to see if they still have capacity, and to get guidelines on how to safely drop them off.

Father/Daughter Duo Win Dance Contest

And finally, congratulations to Olivia Woods and her dad Jason. The Naperville duo took first place in an online family dance competition held by Steps Dance Center in Aurora, where 6-year-old Olivia competes. She had to teach her dad one of her competition dances – and he delivered, costume and all, in a performance to Queen’s “I Want to Break Free.” Olivia won free virtual private lessons for her first place finish.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update
Need video to promote your business?

Need video to promote your business?

Let us edit a piece from your recent TV appearance.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409