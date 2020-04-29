Local COVID-19 Stats | Curbside Pickup At Library | Free Tacos From INVICTO

Local COVID-19 Stats

In local COVID-19 statistics, there have been 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville, as per the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. Edward Hospital is currently treating 50 patients for the virus, and has reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths to date. Since March 24, the hospital has discharged 194 patients who were treated for the virus.

DuPage County confirmed cases now total 2,739, including 138 deaths. Will County reports 2,267 confirmed cases with 145 deaths.

Some Property Tax Late Fees Waived

Some DuPage County residents could get some breathing room for paying their property taxes. The DuPage County Treasurer will be waiving late fees on property tax payments for those who can demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19. Those who meet the criteria will not face any interest penalties for late payments of the first property tax payment installment due June 1, as long as the payment is made by September 1. To apply to have late fees waived, visit the DuPage County Treasurer website.

Curbside Pickup Coming to Library

The Naperville Public Library will be starting curbside pickup service on May 11. The new service will be offered at all three library locations. Library employees working curbside will be geared up in personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and face shields. Materials returned will be placed in quarantine for three days as per CDC guidelines to ensure they are clear of any potential coronavirus contaminants. The library buildings themselves will be closed through May 31.

INVICTO Free Tacos on Thursday

Mexican food lovers rejoice – tomorrow INVICTO will be giving out free tacos from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until the tacos are gone. Those interested can drive up on the north side of the INVICTO parking lot off Freedom Drive to get their tacos, beans and rice from INVICTO’s “Curbside Taqueria.” They’ll hand out one to four meals per car, depending on family size. The event is to thank those who’ve supported them during the stay-at-home order, and to help raise funds for first responders, by accepting donations from those pulling up to get their taco fix.

