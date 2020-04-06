Local COVID-19 Stats

The DuPage County Health Department reported the first death of a Naperville resident of a long term care facility due to COVID-19. The patient was a woman in her 70s with underlying conditions. There are 647 confirmed cases in DuPage County and 22 deaths due to the virus. The DuPage section of Naperville has reached 50 total cases, the most of any municipality in the county. Will County reports 668 cases and 15 deaths. Edward Hospital is currently treating 44 coronavirus patients. The total number of deaths at the hospital remains at four, as there were no deaths there over the weekend.

NEF Raises $100,000 Through Kid Booster Crisis

District 203’s Naperville Education Foundation is stepping up to help families facing a financial crisis. They’ve collected $100,000 through community donations for their Kid Booster Crisis Fund. That money will help support 60 families by providing dinners, assisting with bills, and supplying basic items like soap and diapers. By the end of this week, half of that money will have already been spent. You can donate on the NEF website to continue supporting District 203 families.

Jaycees Host Community Food Drive

In other fundraising news, the Naperville Jaycees, Oswald’s Pharmacy, and Men In Black Pest Control Services will host a community food drive April 10-11 at Oswald’s in the Naperville Plaza Shopping Center. Food, supplies, and clothing donations can be dropped off in front of the store. More information can be found on the Jaycees’ website.

Remote City Council Meeting

Naperville City Council will host their first remote meeting tomorrow night at 7 p.m. over Zoom due to local COVID-19 concerns. You can still view the meeting online on the city’s website, but if you’d like to participate, that system has changed. Written comments can be submitted at naperville.il.us/speakersignup until 5 p.m. tomorrow. Those comments will be read during the meeting. If you’d like to speak, you can sign up at the same web address and details will be emailed to you to join the meeting after 5 p.m. tomorrow.

New Principal at Ranch View Elementary

Pending approval at the next scheduled meeting on April 20, the District 203 School Board of Education will approve Mrs. Adria Mitchell as principal of Ranch View Elementary School. She’s previously been principal at two other elementary schools in DeKalb. Mitchell will begin her new role at Ranch View Elementary School on July 1, 2020 and will replace Principal Angela Stallion.