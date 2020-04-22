Local COVID-19 Statistics | Daffodils for Discharged | Edward-Elmhurst Health Town Hall

Local COVID-19 Statistics:

The number of Naperville confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 260, with 136 reported in the DuPage County section of town, and 124 in Will County.

Edward Hospital in Naperville is currently treating 54 inpatients with confirmed cases, and has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The total number of confirmed cases in DuPage County is 1,861, including 99 deaths. Will County is reporting 1,736 confirmed cases, with 105 deaths.

Daffodils for Discharged COVID-19 Patients:

Edward Hospital has found a way to grow hope in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. For each coronavirus patient they discharge, the hospital will “plant” a symbolic daffodil on their grounds. They’ll also be putting up two banners in their lobby to show the total number of inpatients discharged, to be updated daily. And starting today, COVID-19 patients will receive a real daffodil, along with an encouraging note as they head home. To date, 164 patients have been discharged from Edward after being treated for the virus.

Earth Day:

Today is Earth Day, and though many previous activities for the day have been canceled, there are still ways to celebrate. Local nonprofit SCARCE has pictures of the Earth you can print out for your kids to color and post on your windows and doors. They also have a virtual meet-up today at 3 p.m., with a trivia event about Earth Day. And the Naperville Park District invites residents to take part in picking up litter around your neighborhood, then sharing photos of your efforts on social media with the hashtag #earthweeknaperville.

New Sister City:

At last night’s virtual Naperville City Council meeting, the group officially named Cancún, Mexico as Naperville’s sister city. Cancún joins Nitra, Slovakia, and Patzcuaro, Mexico as Naperville’s third sister city. Members of the sister city commission said Cancún offers valuable exchange in culture, tourism, and the culinary arts.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Town Hall:

A programming note, NCTV17 will be presenting the Edward-Elmhurst Health – COVID-19 Virtual Community Town Hall live on Channel 17 as well as at NCTV17.com at 4 p.m. today. Hear the latest updates from Mary Lou Mastro, System CEO and Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua, Chief Physician Executive and COVID-19 Incident Commander on Edward-Elmhurst Health’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.Elmhurst Mayor Steve Morley and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico will also take part to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on their cities and how they’re working with Edward-Elmhurst Health during this unprecedented community challenge.

