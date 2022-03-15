Loaves & Fishes Online Market | Local Grads in NCAA Tournament | Naperville Ranked Third Best City in US

Loaves & Fishes New Online Market

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is introducing a new way for clients to order and pick up groceries. The Loaves & Fishes Online Market allows clients to pre-select groceries ahead of time and simply pick them up from the nonprofit’s new Food Distribution Hub at 580 Exchange Court in Aurora.

The flexibility of this new option hopes to better serve those for whom in-person shopping is inconvenient or difficult and improve Loaves & Fishes ability to give families experiencing food insecurity access to needed groceries and household items.

The new Online Market can be accessed through a link on the Loaves & Fishes website. Clients still also have the option to shop in-person at 1871 High Grove Lane in Naperville, or can pick up prepackaged boxes of food curbside at the Food Distribution Hub.

Local Alumni in Men’s NCAA Tournament

March Madness begins tonight on the men’s side and before you finalize your brackets, there are plenty of local names to keep an eye out for.

Naperville North graduate Tom Welch and Waubonsie Valley grad Ben Schwieger both play for the 10th seeded Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, champions of the Missouri Valley Conference. They face the seven seed Ohio State on Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. on CBS.

Later that day you can see Neuqua Valley graduate John Poulakidas and his 14th seeded Yale Bulldogs, as the Ivy League champs face Purdue at 1 p.m. on TBS.

District 204 Student Committee

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, student representatives from the district’s high schools proposed a plan to give students a consistent voice at such meetings. The proposed Student Committee would be a liaison to administrators for students, with the hope of making communication more efficient. The committee will be comprised of nine members: a junior and senior from each high school elected each spring, assistant superintendent Nicole Howard, and two District 204 board members. Board members Allison Fosdick and Justin Karubas worked closely with students over the last year to draft the proposal.

Local Golf Courses To Reopen

Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses will both open this week for the 2022 season. Naperbrook will open on Wednesday and Springbrook on Friday, but for walking only until weather conditions allow for the use of carts.

This year will see the completion of course renovations that began in 2021, with work on Springbrook bunkers, green surroundings and tee boxes scheduled to begin in the summer. The renovations will close the course beginning August 1, with reopening planned for late spring or early summer of 2023.

Naperville Among Best Cities to Live In

Niche, a website that provides rankings on neighborhoods, schools and workplaces, has ranked Naperville third in its 2022 list of Best Cities to Live in America.

The city’s highest ratings came in quality of public schools, how good it is for families, and health and fitness which all received an A-plus. Outdoor activities, housing, diversity and jobs also all received A grades.

The only two cities to outrank Naperville on the list were first place winner The Woodlands, Texas and second place Cambridge, Massachusetts.