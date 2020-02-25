Little Friends Campus | Apartment Fire | Guinness Planking Record

Little Friends Campus

This morning, Little Friends announced that they have entered a purchase-sale agreement for their Naperville campus. An independent businessman intends to develop the land, though it is still unknown what the new development will look like or what the fate of the Kroehler mansion will be. It’s possible the building could be demolished or relocated from the property. This will allow Little Friends to move to a new location at 27555 Diehl Road in Warrenville. They will officially purchase their new location in April and plan to be at the new location by the start of the next school year in August 2020.

Apartment Fire

A man died in an apartment fire Saturday morning at the 0-100 block of Olympus Drive. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Ganley. He was the only one in the unit according to the Naperville Fire Department, and there is no suspicion of foul play. No other residents of the apartment building were displaced by the fire.

Nichols Library Recognized

Nichols Library was recently named the fourth best library in the western suburbs by mykidlist.com. The list cited Nichols’ interactive activities and programs as one of the ways the library stands out.

World Record Plank

Naperville resident and sixty-two year old former marine George Hood set a Guinness World Record recently by holding a plank position for 8 hours, 15 minutes, and 15 seconds. Hood said he stopped intentionally at that mark to pay tribute to 515 Fitness, a gym that helps address mental illness through exercise. He broke the previous record by more than 14 minutes.