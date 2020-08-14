Little Friends Agrees to Incentive | DuPage Riverway Trail Work | New Library Board Member

Little Friends Agrees to Accept Incentive

Little Friends has agreed to accept the $450,000 incentive from the City of Naperville to sell its property that will preserve the Kroehler Mansion. Based on city documents, an agreement preventing the mansion from being taken down or removed without city permission will be added to the sale agreement. Little Friends plans on moving to its new property on August 24. Naperville City Council will make final approval of the agreement at the August 18 meeting.

DuPage Riverway Trail Improvements

The Naperville Park District and City of Naperville will work on DuPage Riverway Trail improvements starting August 17 in two phases. Located east of the intersection of Washington Street and Redstart Road, one lane of the trail will be closed to work on trenching along the edge of the trail and to add a fabric element to create a root barrier system, preventing tree roots from impacting the trail in the future. In phase 2 the city will pave the trail, which will require its closure for about two days depending on weather. Project updates can be found on the park district website.

India Day Celebrations

Indian Community Outreach will be hosting a couple of events to celebrate India Day tomorrow. A car parade will weave through selected neighborhoods at 7 p.m., and a fireworks display will light up the sky in Frontier Park at 9:15 p.m.

New Library Board of Trustees Member

Ashfaq Syed has been appointed to the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term from August 4, 2020 to May 30, 2023. Some of his other work in Naperville includes organizing virtual panel discussions for the 2020 Census and is an active member in the Islamic Center of Naperville.Mayor Steve Chirico and the Naperville City Council approved the appointment.

Edward-Elmhurst New Initiative

Edward-Elmhurst Health started a new initiative for new moms. When leaving their hospitals, new mothers are given a teal band. The Teal Band program helps to increase awareness about postpartum complications. If a problem were to arise, the bracelets are a clear indication to emergency staff that a woman has recently given birth. The color teal was chosen because it symbolizes female strength.