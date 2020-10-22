Liquor, Tobacco Fees Waived | Riverwalk Master Plan | Toys For Tots

Liquor, Tobacco Fees Waived

Naperville is waiving some liquor and tobacco fees to help ease some financial stress for businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City council voted on Tuesday to approve a six-month waiver on renewal fees for tobacco and cigarette dealers, and on liquor license fees for businesses that serve alcohol on their premises. Council also voted to give a one-year waiver for outdoor seating permit fees, which are applicable from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. The waivers will cost the city about $120,000. New restrictions for DuPage and Will county restaurants and bars will go into effect tomorrow, as mandated by Governor J.B. Pritzker, due to increases in rolling positivity rates. Indoor service will be prohibited, and those businesses must close by 11 p.m.

Riverwalk Master Plan

At that same meeting council also approved the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan. The document shows what the Riverwalk Commission hopes the Riverwalk will look like by 2031 on its 50-year anniversary. That could include various future attractions like redeveloping the Main Street to Washington Street section, an East Bank Riverwalk extension, and a south gateway that extends past Martin Avenue.

4th Avenue Housing Proposal

A mixed-use development of nine townhomes and four duplexes may be coming to the corner of 4th Avenue and Loomis Street after a proposal was approved last night by the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission. Thanks to an earlier decision in the night, which allowed for duplexes, single-family attached dwellings, multiple family dwellings or any combination thereof to be constructed on a single lot, the group approved several variances that would allow for the development. There were concerns about density from a couple of community members but the petitioner felt the location was the ideal density as it’s located near the train station and would be appealing to prospective residents. Ultimately commissioners sided with the petitioner and the proposal now goes to city council with a 6-0 approval from planning and zoning commissioners.

Toys for Tots

The Naperville Park District Police Toys for Tots drive is underway and accepting donations. If you’d like to contribute, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Park District Administration building, Central Maintenance Facility, Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, Fort Hill Activity Center or 95th Street Center. Collection boxes will be out through December 12. Organizers ask that donors do not give stuffed animals or toy weapons.

