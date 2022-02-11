Liquor Commissioner Resigns | Neuqua Walk-In | Super Bowl Safety

Liquor Commissioner Resigns

Naperville Liquor Commissioner Dana Davenport has resigned her position after being pulled over early this morning for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI. Davenport was stopped by a Naperville police officer at approximately 12:24 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Martin Avenue, according to a spokesperson from the Naperville Police Department. Davenport tendered her resignation to Mayor Steve Chirico today. She was appointed to the Liquor Commission in January 2021. Davenport is an attorney as well as the host of Dana Being Dana, which is recorded and aired at NCTV17.

Neuqua Walk-In

This morning, around thirty students and parents held a peaceful “walk-in,” in front of Neuqua Valley High School regarding Indian Prairie School District 204’s decision to maintain its mask mandate. The protest came in response to a video posted on Twitter by a Neuqua Valley student claiming that he and other students were kicked out of school earlier in the week for not wearing masks. The protest consisted of those in attendance raising signs, and when the time came, parents escorted maskless students to the main entrance. Those gathered are asking to make masks optional at schools. In an email, a District 204 spokesperson said they do remove students from school if they refuse to wear a mask they’re offered upon arrival, but said few students have been sent home during this past week.

Outdoor Fitness Court

The Naperville Park District got one step closer to establishing a new outdoor fitness court at Frontier Sports Complex. At last night’s park board meeting officials awarded a contract in the amount of $28,320 to Integral Construction to install equipment, including site furnishings previously purchased and secured by the district. Last year park board commissioners had a concrete pad put in place for the project trying to take advantage of 2021 pricing and to reduce any weather-related delays. The district is currently eying a late spring completion date for the fitness court area.

Super Bowl Safety

The Naperville Police Department will have extra patrols out this Super Bowl weekend to make sure motorists are wearing seat belts and are not driving impaired. They advise anyone cheering on their favorite team to do so responsibly, designating a sober driver or using public transportation or a ride service if they plan to drink. Pedestrians should use extra caution as well, watching for errant drivers. And motorists should in turn watch for anyone walking who may be impaired. The campaign will run February 12 and 13.

