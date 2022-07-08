Liquor Commission | Operation Disrupt | Alebrije Art Walks

Liquor Commission

During Wednesday’s liquor commission meeting, the main topic of discussion centered around a potential whiskey distillery in Naperville. Bob Many, founder of H. Shufeldt Whiskey Company, asked the commission to raise the cap of the Class-P Manufacturer license from four to five. These changes would allow Many to open the H. Shufeldt Whiskey Co. at 1665 Quincy Avenue in Naperville. The whiskey company would feature a tasting room that could accommodate 15-20 people at one time. The motion passed unanimously among the liquor commission, and now city council will vote on the motion at their next meeting on July 19th.

Effort Hopes To ‘Disrupt’ Suicide Attempts

Operation Disrupt, a joint effort among Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, Naperville Park District, the City of Naperville, and DuPage and Will counties, looks to reduce suicides with a focus on teens and young adults. This month, the Forest Preserve District of Will County placed signs in key locations with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number along with the Crisis Text Line and website. The district’s first-time campaign is focusing on locations like Naperville, Plainfield, or Bolingbrook where police have received calls for attempted or potential suicides, or where suicides have occurred in the past. Officials say the signs will stay up indefinitely and more signs may be added in the future.

Loaves and Fishes

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is announcing its partnership with DoorDash’s Project DASH to provide families in need the option to have their groceries ordered from Loaves & Fishes delivered right to their homes at no cost. Many families face challenges getting the help they need due to lack of transportation or mobility challenges. Loaves & Fishes has seen a 60% increase in need since the start of 2022 and is now serving more than 5,000 people per week. For more on the partnership, visit the Loaves & Fishes website.

Guided Alebrije Art Walks

Visitors to Cantigny Park can enjoy a guided Alebrije Art Walk featuring a giant octopus sculpture and 48 other creatures displayed throughout gardens and grounds. The one-hour Saturday-only tours will give patrons a chance to learn about the sculptures and the six artists from Mexico City who created them. Walks begin from the Cantigny Visitors Center at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., but times may vary depending on the week. Registration is not required. The final tour will be on September 24. For more information, visit the Cantigny Park website.