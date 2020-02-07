Liquor Commission | Flag Disposal | Fermilab’s Open House

Liquor Commission

Crowlers and axes highlighted the most recent Naperville Liquor Commission meeting. Red Arrow Taproom requested allowing Class B licenses the ability to sell crowlers, 32-ounce cans used to package craft beer or cider. The commission voted 6-1 to recommend approving Red Arrow’s request. The commission also unanimously voted against Axe Zone Throwing Lounge’s request for a Class M license, citing concerns that axes and liquor would be a dangerous combination. Both of those recommendations will go to city council for final approval.

Chocolate Walk

Tomorrow there’s a sweet way community members are giving back. The Downtown Naperville Alliance and 360 Youth Services are teaming up to host the 5th annual Chocolate Walk. Community members will enjoy an array of chocolate sweets while knowing they’re giving back to a good cause as proceeds from the event will to 360 Youth Services.

Flag Disposal

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents a way to dispose of their worn out U.S. Flags. The sheriff’s office has partnered with National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation to setup a flag retirement box inside of the correctional facility. The program is free and the sheriff’s office asks you fold your flag before placing in the box.

Fermilab Open House

Fermilab is opening their doors once again for their annual open house. On Sunday from 1-5 p.m. community members can enjoy a number of activities, learn more about science, and enjoy the popular Mr. Freeze’s presentation. Fermilab’s Batavia location will be the site for the event, which aims to teach community members about physics while having fun doing it. An online schedule of the event both in English and Spanish is available on Fermilab’s website.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!